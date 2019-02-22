North Iowa man sentenced for benefit fraud

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man is sentenced for cheating the government out of thousands of dollars.
Brian Charles Sachen, 40, pleaded guilty to 1st degree theft for lying about having custody of his son in order to receive more than $10,000 in government benefits. Authorities say the deceit went on for about 15 months from 2015 through 2016.
Sachen has been ordered to spend five years of supervised probation and must pay back the government for the benefits he should have never gotten.
