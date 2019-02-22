Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Blizzard Warning - Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

North Iowa man sentenced for benefit fraud

Brian Sachen Brian Sachen

Lied to government about having custody of his son.

Posted: Feb. 22, 2019 7:35 PM
Updated: Feb. 22, 2019 8:10 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man is sentenced for cheating the government out of thousands of dollars.

Brian Charles Sachen, 40, pleaded guilty to 1st degree theft for lying about having custody of his son in order to receive more than $10,000 in government benefits. Authorities say the deceit went on for about 15 months from 2015 through 2016.

Sachen has been ordered to spend five years of supervised probation and must pay back the government for the benefits he should have never gotten.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Tracking ice accumulations to start your weekend and heavy snow and wind to end it.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Windows shot out in Austin

Image

Police conduct raid on house

Image

Mason City Prepares for Snow

Image

Mason City Home Show

Image

Free Clinic Closing

Image

Tracking the Winter Storm

Image

State Rep. Jane Bloomingdale meets with voters

Image

Gaining awareness of the pressure on farmers

Image

Firefighters revive cat with oxygen after house fire

Image

Watch: Cat revived after early-morning fire

Community Events