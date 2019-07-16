North Iowa baseball district scores

The field is set for the district finals in Class 1A and 2A.

1A - District 4

Newman Catholic 12, Central Springs 2

West Fork 10, North Iowa 2

Final (7/20): Newman Catholic vs West Fork

1A - District 5

North Butler 6, Janesville 5

Saint Ansgar 8, Rockford 1

Final (7/20): Saint Ansgar vs North Butler

2A - District 3

Osage 8, Forest City 5

New Hampton 3, Lake Mills 0

Final (7/20): New Hampton vs Osage