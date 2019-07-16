North Iowa baseball district scores

The field is set for the district finals in Class 1A and 2A.
1A - District 4
Newman Catholic 12, Central Springs 2
West Fork 10, North Iowa 2
Final (7/20): Newman Catholic vs West Fork
1A - District 5
North Butler 6, Janesville 5
Saint Ansgar 8, Rockford 1
Final (7/20): Saint Ansgar vs North Butler
2A - District 3
Osage 8, Forest City 5
New Hampton 3, Lake Mills 0
Final (7/20): New Hampton vs Osage
