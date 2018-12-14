Clear
North Iowa attempted murder trial is rescheduled

It was set to begin on December 11.

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 4:57 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – An attempted murder trial that was to have started this week is rescheduled for February.

Trapp Leroy Trotter, 32 of Northwood, is now set to stand trial on February 19, 2019, in Bremer County. He’s facing charges of attempted murder, 1st degree burglary, and 4th degree criminal mischief for a June 2 attack on Andrew Nodtvedt.

The trial was moved out of Worth County due to pre-trial publicity and was set to begin Tuesday, but has been pushed back into 2019.

