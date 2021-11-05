North Iowa arts groups get $70,000 in state funding

DES MOINES, Iowa - $1 million in grant money is going to 118 arts and cultural groups in 47 Iowa communities.

The new, one-time grants were created with federal CARES Act funds that Governor Kim Reynolds allocated to the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs to provide economic relief to Iowa organizations that have been challenged by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“These marketing grants and the ‘Re-imagine’ promotional campaign will help Iowa’s arts and cultural sector welcome visitors back during the holiday season, when many organizations rely on increased attendance and revenue to make ends meet,” says Department of Cultural Affairs Director Chris Kramer. “This statewide investment will also help boost major exhibits, performances, and events now and into the new year.”

Receiving money in North Iowa are:

Central Gardens of North Iowa, Clear Lake - $15,000

Charles H. MacNider Art Museum, Mason City - $6,000

City of Mason City - $15,000

North Iowa Area Community College, Mason City - $10,000

North Iowa Band Festival Foundation, Mason City - $11,900

River City Sculptures on Parade, Inc., Mason City - $8,500

Floyd County Historical Society and Museum, Charles City - $4,800

Cedar Summerstock Theater, St. Ansgar - $2,400

State officials say in 2020, Iowa’s nonprofit arts and culture sector lost millions in revenue and at least 4,500 arts, entertainment and recreation jobs, stemming from event cancellations and closures due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

