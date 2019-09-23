North Iowa anti-tobacco group changing its name

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Partnership for a Tobacco Free Cerro Gordo County is no more.

The group has changed its name to the North Iowa Coalition for Nicotine Prevention.

“This name change reflects the consistent change in products on the market containing nicotine, as well as the significant increase in the number of youth using these products”, says Penny McCaslin, Tobacco Program Coordinator at the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health. “Nicotine is the addictive agent in these products and that is what we are fighting. Now, our battle is with much more than just chewing tobacco or cigarettes.”

The North Iowa Coalition for Nicotine Prevention will still be made up of area organizations, school officials, law enforcement, and private citizens working to change in tobacco and nicotine use risks in North Iowa.

“Nicotine is negatively affecting too many people, of all ages, in our communities,” says Coalition member Steve Lovik with the American Cancer Society. “That is why all of North Iowa is joining together to help educate our citizens on the health dangers of this extremely harmful drug.”

More information on the North Iowa Coalition for Nicotine Prevention is available online at www.cghealth.com or by calling Penny McCaslin at 641-421-9300.