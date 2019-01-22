North Iowa and Southern Minnesota could be 60 degrees colder than Alaska this weekend

MASON CITY, Iowa- Up and down the sled hill in Mason City went dozens of kids and parents enjoying their snow day on Tuesday.

“Today is perfect; it’s not too cold at all,” said Joyce Flynn.

“We woke up and the kids started playing their video games, Fortnight, then we wanted to get outside for a little bit,” said Jennifer Hjelle.

But colder temps are on the way this weekend meaning the sledding hill likely won’t be full of people.

“Stay in, read a book, basically just stay under the covers,” said Flynn.

Storm Team 3 is predicting the low on Friday will be around -15 with a feels-like temp of around -30. That’s around 60 degrees colder than Alaska.

“Hot cocoa,” said Evelyn Hickman of Clear Lake. “I don’t want to be outside.”

And potentially ruining some weekend plans.

“We might be traveling to Dubuquo for the Winter Iowa Games, my boys play soccer so we are traveling down there, but we might wait until Saturday if it’s too cold and too dangerous to be out and about,” said Hjelle.