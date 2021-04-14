North Iowa and Southeastern Minnesota health care providers pause use of Johnson & Johnson shot

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - The CDC and FDA are recommending the United States pauses the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.

The Minnesota Department of Health and Iowa Department of Public Health are advising the same for health care providers in the states.

This comes after six people suffered a rare and severe type of blood clot. Of the more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered in the country, these are the only reported cases.

Providers across Southeastern Minnesota and North Iowa are pausing administering the Johnson & Johnson shot, including Mayo Clinic, MercyOne North Iowa, and Freeborn County Public Health.

KIMT News 3 spoke with Sue Yost, director of Freeborn County Public Health, who calls the cases disheartening, but says the pause is the right thing to do.

Pulling the Johnson & Johnson vaccine off the table not only takes away a vaccine option, but for some people, it's the only option. "There are some people that are allergic to things that are in the Moderna or the Pfizer vaccine so unfortunately, those people, they could've gotten the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and now they're not going to have that as an option," explains Yost. "There are some people that just would prefer to have one shot, and at this time, they're not going to have that option either, so it's going to affect the number of people that do get vaccinated."

Because it's only one shot, Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been a popular option for people who are difficult to track down for a second appointment, such as homeless people, law enforcement detainees, and people in low-income areas.

If you've received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should watch for a severe headache, abdominal or leg pain, and shortness of breath from about 5-15 days after vaccination. If you're not feeling well, follow up with your doctor.