North Iowa and SE Minnesota getting millions for high-speed broadband

Money to Harmony Telephone Company and Osage Municipal Utilities.

Posted: Jan 17, 2020 1:32 PM
Updated: Jan 17, 2020 1:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

HARMONY, Iowa – Nearly six million dollars to going to create and improve high-speed broadband service in North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday that Harmony Telephone Company will receive a total of $5.4 million from the ReConnect Program to build a fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) network to connect 577 homes, a health care center, and a “critical community facility” spread out over 143 square miles in several counties along the Iowa Minnesota border.

Osage Municipal Utilities will also get $397,749 from the ReConnect Prgoram to extend broadband service to underserved homes, farms, and businesses in Mitchell County. This will include 151 households covering 20 square miles.

“The award will help us build out our fiber infrastructure to rural areas, which will create endless life-changing opportunities for our subscribers,” says Harmony Telephone Company COO Jill Huffman. “It can provide added security with real-time video monitoring of property and evaluate equipment performance off-site for farmers.”

In March 2018, Congress provided $600 million to USDA to expand broadband infrastructure and services in rural America. On December 13, 2018, Secretary Perdue announced the rules of the program, called “ReConnect,” including how the loans and grants will be awarded to help build broadband infrastructure in rural America.

