North Iowa and SE Minnesota co-ops issued peak alert

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – A peak alert begins at 2 pm Wednesday for members of Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services, MiEnergy Cooperative, Heartland Power Cooperative, and People’s Energy Cooperative.

Members are asked to reduce their use of electricity until 6 pm because of expected high demands on the regional power grid. Members enrolled in energy management strategies (load control) can expect to be affected between 2:00 and 8:00 p.m. today.

The co-ops say members can conserve electricity during this peak alert period by setting their air conditioner to 78 degrees; running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the evening; using a microwave or grill instead of the oven to cook dinner; and refrain from turning on televisions or gaming systems.