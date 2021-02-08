North Iowa and SE Minnesota co-ops issue winter peak alert

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS - Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar have all issued peak energy alerts from 5 to 8 pm Monday.

Co-op members are being urged to reduce use of electricity due to expected high demand on the regional grid. Members enrolled in the Dual Fuel or Water Heater Energy Management Programs will be affected from approximately 4:50 to 11 pm.

Co-op members may conserve electricity during this peak alert period by setting their heat to at least 68 degrees; wearing layers of clothing; running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the evening; using a microwave instead of the oven to cook; and not turning on televisions or gaming systems.