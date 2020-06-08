North Iowa Youth Center prepares to reopen after coronavirus shutdown

MASON CITY, Iowa - North Iowa Youth Center is getting ready to reopen its doors after the pandemic shutdown.

Just like many other businesses, the center staff are adapting to the new safety precautions that come with the pandemic. Kids will have to go through temperature checks and wear masks, while surfaces will be frequently sanitized.

One of the biggest attractions at the youth center, the inflatables will undergo a special germ-killing fogging process.

Director Regan Banks says it's worth all the trouble to make sure the kids stay safe.

"We got to make sure we have everything in a row and the staff understands how we're doing it, so the parents know when they drop the kids off at the youth center that the kids are going to be safe," said Banks.

The North Iowa Youth Center is planning to reopen on Tuesday, June 23rd.