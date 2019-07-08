MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City institution has reached a milestone, and they're celebrating it the right way by inviting the public.
Since its start on July 7, 1998, the North Iowa Youth Center has seen many kids come and go, about 7,000 to be exact during their 21-year history. But their mission remains the same today: changing one child at a time.
Kristina Stange and her sister started coming to the center when they were kids. Even with Kristina having some intellectual disabilities, the center welcomed her in immediately.
"My good friend's mom was a member, and she told my mom that 'maybe Kristina should go here every time now.'"
Her mom Tina has some positive words about the leader of the center, Regan Banks.
"He influences the kids, he's a mentor, he does a lot in our community, and I really appreciate it."
She's also run into alumni of the center that now have kids of their own that come to the center regularly. For those who may not be familiar with the North Iowa Youth Center, she encourages parents and kids to check it out.
"Just bring the kids in. You couldn't invest more time in a good place. For those that have been through here, come in to volunteer. They can always use volunteers, there's always things going on, and pay back."
Related Content
- North Iowa Youth Center celebrates 21 years
- North Iowa Youth Center tree giveaway
- North Iowa Youth Center turns 20 years old
- Veterans Day celebrations in North Iowa
- Mercy North Iowa celebrates Family Medicine Week
- New Year's Eve transportation in North Iowa
- Iowa students participate in youth straw poll
- Noon Year's Eve Celebration
- A lasting love story: North Iowa couple celebrates 80 years of marriage
- 3D Mammogram machine comes to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa