North Iowa Southern Minnesota road conditions deteriorate as snow continues to fall

KIMT NEWS 3- Road conditions in Southern Minnesota and North Iowa changed dramatically over the day with blowing snow and icy roads getting worse as the sun went down Friday. What didn’t change, however, was people needing to get places.

“I’m on my way to a new job,” said Ryan Kopp of Southern Indiana.

“When we left Austin yesterday it was supposed to be 75; this is a shock to the system,” said Brian Sutton of Austin Texas.

While 75 degree sounds much better than snow Sutton said it is time to be with the grandkids even if it means poor driving conditions.

“It will be worth it; right now you ca question it, but once we are in a warm house it’ll be fine,” said Sutton.

The Iowa State Patrol said they’ve been handling calls all day for people going a little too quickly or hitting slick spots, something Kopp said he’s experienced at least once on his trip to Montana.

“One time, just barely a wiggle,” he said. “The driving conditions are actually pretty good.”

Troopers said the worst of it will be over Saturday morning and road conditions will be a little better so those like Kopp who have to make a long trip will be a little safer.

“I like these driving conditions,” he said. “That might sound a little crazy, but we don’t get snow like this in Southern Indiana. Not saying I would like to drive in a blizzard every day or whatever, would you call this a blizzard?”