Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

North Iowa Southern Minnesota road conditions deteriorate as snow continues to fall

North Iowa Southern Minnesota road conditions deteriorate as snow continues to fall

Posted: Jan. 18, 2019 10:59 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

KIMT NEWS 3- Road conditions in Southern Minnesota and North Iowa changed dramatically over the day with blowing snow and icy roads getting worse as the sun went down Friday. What didn’t change, however, was people needing to get places.
“I’m on my way to a new job,” said Ryan Kopp of Southern Indiana.
“When we left Austin yesterday it was supposed to be 75; this is a shock to the system,” said Brian Sutton of Austin Texas.
While 75 degree sounds much better than snow Sutton said it is time to be with the grandkids even if it means poor driving conditions.
“It will be worth it; right now you ca question it, but once we are in a warm house it’ll be fine,” said Sutton.
The Iowa State Patrol said they’ve been handling calls all day for people going a little too quickly or hitting slick spots, something Kopp said he’s experienced at least once on his trip to Montana.
“One time, just barely a wiggle,” he said. “The driving conditions are actually pretty good.”
Troopers said the worst of it will be over Saturday morning and road conditions will be a little better so those like Kopp who have to make a long trip will be a little safer.
“I like these driving conditions,” he said. “That might sound a little crazy, but we don’t get snow like this in Southern Indiana. Not saying I would like to drive in a blizzard every day or whatever, would you call this a blizzard?”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -9°
Albert Lea
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -2°
Austin
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -2°
Charles City
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -5°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -9°
Snow will end overnight but bitter cold moves in behind it.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SNOW SHOVEL PRECAUTIONS

Image

Highlights: Rochester Grizzlies vs. Alexandria Blizzard from Friday

Image

Snow plows hard at work

Image

Battling road conditions

Image

Homeless in the snow

Image

Start of 6pm news

Image

Residents Remove Snow Early

Image

Uptick in Robocalls Amid Shutdown

Image

Friday Evening Stormteam 3 Forecast

Image

Drivers brave the snow-covered roads

Community Events