North Iowa K-9 units training to stay sharp on skills

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Mason City Country Club's 106 year-old clubhouse will soon be demolished. But before it becomes a part of history, K-9 units from across North Iowa are getting the chance to train their dogs inside.

The Algona, Britt, Garner, Forest City and Mason City Police Departments, along with the Hancock and Winnebago County Sherriffs Offices, gathered at the clubhouse on Wednesday, with their dogs searching for narcotics like marijuana, cocaine and heroin, and also tracking suspects.

Hancock Co. Deputy Sheriff Andy Klein says the availability of the clubhouse for training came at a perfect time.

"We got a group of K-9 handlers in the area that train and round robin the train around, where everybody takes their turn. Usually, it's by availability."

Klein says the building being available is helpful for training, as their usual training grounds are either buildings in too good of shape or in poor condition.

"We have a building that still has a lot of materials to search around, but it's still clean that we don't have to worry about mold and other things that we tend to get stuck with."

With 16 hours of training per month being required, Klein says this type of rigorous training is vital.

"When you're dealing with a K-9 group, you're dealing with two brains. A dog's got a brain and we got a brain, and you gotta get the two of them on the same page. It takes a little bit more than people realize to keep the training proficient and keep the dogs proficient with us."