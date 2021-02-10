North Iowa man arrested for burglary involving threats and a gun

CALMAR, Iowa – A northeast Iowa man is facing burglary and drug charges after allegedly threatening someone and carrying a gun.

Timothy Walter Barnes, 36 of Clamar, is accused of 1st and 2nd degree burglary, possession of marijuana-1st offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office and the Calmar Police Department says Barnes entered a home without permission in the 300 block of East Clay Street in Calmar on Tuesday and threatened the people inside.

Court documents state that Barnes told the people “he would gun them down if they made anymore jokes about his son.”

Law enforcement says that incident happened around noon Tuesday and they went to arrest Barns at his home that evening. Investigators say that before they arrived, Barnes threw a trash bag in a dumpster and two marijuana pipes, a grinder, rolling papers, marijuana wax, and a vape pen with marijuana shake were in the bag. Court documents say marijuana shake was also found on Barnes’ toilet. Two handguns were also seized during the investigation.