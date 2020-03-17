MASON CITY, Iowa – The Humane Society of North Iowa and the Mason City Stray Animal Shelter are closed until further notice.
Shelter staff will remain on the job to care for animals and to process adoptions and the reclaiming of stray animals.
Adoptions will be by appointment only with applications submitted online. The Humane Society says if your animal goes missing, check their website to see if it has been brought to the shelter and then call the Mason City Stray Shelter for what to do next.
Related Content
- North Iowa Humane Society closing due to coronavirus
- Nashville musician visits the Humane Society of North Iowa
- 7 samoyed puppies moved from Humane Society of North Iowa
- Humane Society of North Iowa says charitable gifts likely stolen from mailbox
- Humane Society of North Iowa hosts town hall about animal welfare
- MercyOne North Iowa screening patients for coronavirus
- 9 of 20 dogs seized from Lime Springs property brought to Humane Society of Northeast Iowa
- Western Iowa highways closed again due to flooding
- Update: Flooding causing Mason City closures, including roads, Human Society
- Mower County Humane Society hosts spay and neuter event
Scroll for more content...