North Iowa Humane Society closing due to coronavirus

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Humane Society of North Iowa and the Mason City Stray Animal Shelter are closed until further notice.

Shelter staff will remain on the job to care for animals and to process adoptions and the reclaiming of stray animals.

Adoptions will be by appointment only with applications submitted online. The Humane Society says if your animal goes missing, check their website to see if it has been brought to the shelter and then call the Mason City Stray Shelter for what to do next.