North Iowa Home Show returns to Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – The 30th Anniversary North Iowa Home and Landscaping show starts Friday.

The event opens up at 3 pm at the North Iowa Events Center in Mason City. Organizers say this year’s show will include new home contractors, remodelers, landscaping experts and kitchen specialists. Experts will be on hand to help consumers shop for windows, doors, siding, hot tubs, fireplaces, flooring, plumbing, custom and outdoor furniture, water systems, lawn care equipment, mowers, pavers and much more.

The show continues Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm and Sunday from 11 am to 4 pm.