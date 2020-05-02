Clear

North Iowa Head Start teachers delivering meals to students and families

With in-person classes being cancelled for the rest of the year, teachers are keeping in contact with their students

Posted: May 2, 2020 2:14 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - Even before the pandemic, many local families were tight on cash. Now, those situations have become even harder.

Teachers with the Head Start program are looking to take some of the burden off their shoulders, by delivering food boxes loaded with items like meat, bread, vegetables, milk and soup to their students and parents in their 9-county region in North Iowa.

Natasha Thomas has been working with families during this difficult time, linking them with resources, and delivering boxes to the Charles City, Applington and Parkersburg areas. As a parent herself, she is greatful to provide a sense of relief, and is happy to be able to still be in touch with her students, albeit a bit differently.

"Being able to see those kids that were in school and have that consistency, and getting to see me in their classroom once a month or every couple of weeks, seeing them from afar makes me feel great, knowing that I still get to be a part of their life, but from a distance now."

Collette Ivey is a Head Start teacher at Roosevelt Elementary in Mason City, and spent her Friday delivering food to her students. Like Thomas, she's been staying in touch with her students.

"I get daily emails or messages from a lot of my families. They'll send me pictures of what they're doing, they still want to show us the amazing things they're doing at home. We're trying to stay in contact."

The amount of deliveries has grown: the first week, 69 boxes were delivered, increased to 91 the second week, and 102 boxes on Friday.

