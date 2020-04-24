North Iowa Farmers Market pleased with Governor Reynolds' order to reopen economy

MASON CITY, Iowa - Life might be getting a few steps closer to being normal in the Hawkeye state. Governor Kim Reynolds is now allowing farmers markets to open.

The North Iowa Farmers Market is scheduled to open up on May 19th, while the Clear Lake Farmers Market will kick off on May 16th. Of course, coronavirus will change the way things are done. Vendor stalls will be spaced out and organizers will make sure customers are standing far enough apart.

They are also organizing a curbside pickup. You can place your order online and have it brought to your car.

Laura Tidrick, who is on the market board and one of the vendors, says the coronavirus pandemic is steering more people to buying food from sources they trust.

"Being able to sell directly to consumers especially now is very important and I think those consumers are really looking to purchase local foods and we're seeing an influx of customers who aren't generally looking for those products that are becoming aware more of where their food comes from," said Tidrick.

She also mentioned local farmers have increased the amount of produce they grow and livestock too, so customers should expect plenty of choice this year.