North Iowa Farmers Market opens with social distancing in mind

MASON CITY, Iowa - The pandemic is not putting a hold on a popular spring and summer activity.

On Tuesday, the North Iowa Farmers Market in Mason City opened for the first time this season. Some changes had to be made to make the market more social distancing friendly. Vendor stalls are now being placed farther apart and a handwashing station is set up.

Shoppers are also being asked not to handle any of the products unless they are buying it.

Steve Strasheim from Twisted River Farm says demand is up and that's great as he makes up for lost revenue.

"This whole experience has really brought a light to our food system and some of the fragilities built into that system, in terms of supply chain and everything. Even more so, I think a lot of people are more aware now of where their food is coming from," he said.

Strasheim says business was steady and shoppers were doing a good job of social distancing and following the rules.