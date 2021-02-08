North Iowa Fair will be on the move in 2021

MASON CITY, Iowa – The North Iowa Fair is planning a 2021 return but with a new date.

Organizers say that rather than having the fair in mid-July when neighboring county fairs are going on, they’ve chosen to hold the North Iowa Fair on August 5 through August 8. Organizers say they idea is to allow youth groups to compete in other counties and hopefully then compete at the North Iowa Fair, transforming it into more regional event.

The 2020 North Iowa Fair, like a multitude of other events, was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.