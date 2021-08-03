North Iowa Fair says it still has a lot going on despite carnival cancelation

MASON CITY, Iowa – The North Iowa Fair is saying “The show must go on” despite some disappointing news.

The fair, which begins Thursday and runs through Sunday, says the carnival it contracted to appear has canceled. An event spokesperson calls it “not ideal and disappointing.”

However, the North Iowa Fair says that will allow it to expand its area for inflatable attractions and feature a specific section for small children in addition to inflatables for older kids and adults.

The North Iowa Fair says it will still feature many events and activities, including:

- Helicopter rides

- Dancing horses

- A petting zoo

- Ax throwing

- Cowboy mount shootout

- Chainsaw wood carvings

- Bingo

- Magic show by Levy the Great

- 4H animal showings

The fair says it will also be presenting three nights of outdoor music, featuring Damon Dotson with opener Levi Smith and Brent Estlund on Thursday, Johnny Holm Band with opener Mercury 3 on Friday, and Vic Ferrari with opener The Mockingbird on Saturday.

For more information on the North Iowa Fair, go to northiowaeventcenter.org.