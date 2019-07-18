North Iowa Fair now open in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - Have a hankering for some taco in a bag? The North Iowa Fair is ready to delight both young and old. All rides are free, and so is the parking.

There are the traditional fair offerings, like rides, games, and livestock exhibits.

Some fairgoers may be a little reluctant to go, thanks to the heat, but fair officials say there are cooling station set up with water and several of the exhibit buildings are equipped with air conditioning.

Livestock are being kept cool with fans, and their owners are constantly spraying them with water.