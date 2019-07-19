Clear
North Iowa Fair marches on through wind and heat

Even though the wind may have put a damper on some of the events, there was plenty to do at the fair.

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 10:47 PM
Updated: Jul 19, 2019 10:53 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - Fairgoers had to contend with temperatures in the 90s and high humidity on Friday.  For some of the events at the fair, the wind was the real problem.

The Nerveless Nocks had to curtail their usual high-octane acrobatics act, because of the intermittent breezes.  The highlight of their act takes place on an 80-foot pole.  Fletcher Nock climbed to the top of the pole and determined it was too dangerous to continue.

Still there was one show that was not impacted by the weather.  Wildlife Wendy and her tropical birds continued through the heat.  Her flock of highly-trained birds performed amazing stunts, like riding a scooter, singing a song, and even raising an American flag.

