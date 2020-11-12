North Iowa Events Center vows to follow Governor Reynolds' COVID-19 proclamation

MASON CITY, Iowa - At the North Iowa Events Center on Saturday, a craft show will go on as planned.

"We're just going to make sure that we do everything that we can to be as safe as we possibly can," said North Iowa Fair Board President Scott Miller. He says they are planning to take plenty of precautions to promote pandemic safety.

"We'll be requiring all persons in attendance to wear masks and maintain a safe six foot minimum distance from others. We will additionally have staff on hand to ensure compliance," said Miller.

They even moved the craft show to the larger All-Seasons building, to spread vendors farther apart. Aisles will be wider and traffic will flow one way through the show. Miller says they're being flexible with vendors during the pandemic.

"Our decision to move forward this weekend in regards to the craft show was due entirely out of obligation to the vendors. Had they wished to cancel or postpone, we would have certainly done so," he said.

Going forward, safety will remain a priority for the North Iowa Events Center for any event held at the venue.

"We're going to look at every event on a case per case or individual basis and we'll determine whether it can adhere to the governor's proclamation and if they choose to cancel the event or if the event can't adhere to the latest guidelines."

The Governor's proclamation states mask use is required in any indoor even with a crowd over 25 people. Children under 2-years-old are exempt.