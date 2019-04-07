North Iowa CERT team prepares to keep you safe

MANLY, Iowa – If you drove through Manly Friday evening, you probably saw what looked like a disaster scene at the old gymnasium – because it was – at least for training purposes.

“We’re preparing for the summer storm season, we’re doing a structural search tonight,” said Brice Ausenhus, Service Director of the North Iowa Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).

It took all day to set up the scene, which Ausenhus says made it a very real experience for personnel of the CERT team.

“The building that we’re searching is a gymnasium that was hit by (a) tornado that we have the structural collapse of the roof. So the team is going in, looking in the voids of that structure, looking for possible victims – people that may be trapped.”

He also said that the big takeaway from the training was how to maneuver through hazards without anyone getting hurt or killed. “The debris in this type of search is going to be extensive. Broken glass, shredded steel, wood – you name it, it’s a hazard.”

The goal by the end of the night was to make sure that everyone was more prepared for unusual circumstances like this particular scenario.

“There’s always things that pop up that we weren’t prepared for. Water leaks; can you go into a structure like this and be knee deep in water or crawling around in water?”