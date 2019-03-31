North Iowa Bulls return home greeted by fans

MASON CITY, Iowa -- After a 3-1 loss to the Texas Brahams last night in Illinois, the North Iowa Bulls returned home with fans there to greet them. Click on the video tab for the story.
