North Iowa Bulls return home greeted by fans

A tough loss to the Bulls last night in the Fraser Cup Playoffs, the team received cheers during their return home.

Posted: Mar. 31, 2019 10:24 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

MASON CITY, Iowa -- After a 3-1 loss to the Texas Brahams last night in Illinois, the North Iowa Bulls returned home with fans there to greet them. Click on the video tab for the story. 

