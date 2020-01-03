North Iowa Bulls play first game in Mason City Multipurpose Arena

MASON CITY, Iowa – Jessica Cockrell was one of the many fans who was impressed by the arena when she first laid eyes on it.

"Pretty amazing. It’s pretty nice. I was just very surprised. It’s the first time we've seen it so it's really, really big and really, really nice," she said.

Tonight's Bulls game is the first time many of these folks have seen the inside of the Mason City Multipurpose Arena. So far, the venue is getting rave reviews.

"It’s absolutely amazing it's heart taking and breath taking. It’s a wonderful environment. I’ve been going to bulls games for a long time now and it's like a second home here."

Darlene Dahlseide's son Matt is a forward for the bulls. She says he has been looking forward to taking some slap shots on the pristine new ice.

"He's liking it. It's his last year playing junior hockey so it's kind of fun to close out the barn and then come to the new barn."

City Administrator Aaron Burnett also made an appearance at tonight's game. He says fans are not going to want to miss out on experiencing the new arena.

"This is just a really exciting day seeing the bulls play their first game here in downtown and seeing all the fans arrive and just the energy downtown is just fantastic. It’s exciting to be here and i encourage everybody to take an opportunity to come to a game if they get a chance."

He also says before the game, he noticed the arena was doing exactly what it was designed to do, attract more residents to the city center.

"I walked through the mall on the way over it was packed with people. The energy, they're all wearing their Bulls jerseys. They’re looking at the shops, people are stopping and picking something up to eat. It really has brought the people to downtown,” he said.