North Iowa Bulls close out the Barn with a win

MASON CITY, Iowa - For the final time in nearly 40 years, the North Iowa Ice Arena housed hockey Saturday. The North Iowa Bulls played their final home game at 'The Barn' defeating Alexandria 8-3.

Bulls forward Cam Fagerlee said it means a lot to close out the Barn with a win.

"It would really just cement the legacy of the barn has really put on for us," Fagerlee said. "I mean obviously it's been

standing for 40 some years, it's going to be hard to see it down but it's going to be nice to get a big [win] here."

North Iowa will open their new downtown arena later this month.