MASON CITY, Iowa - For the final time in nearly 40 years, the North Iowa Ice Arena housed hockey Saturday. The North Iowa Bulls played their final home game at 'The Barn' defeating Alexandria 8-3.
Bulls forward Cam Fagerlee said it means a lot to close out the Barn with a win.
"It would really just cement the legacy of the barn has really put on for us," Fagerlee said. "I mean obviously it's been
standing for 40 some years, it's going to be hard to see it down but it's going to be nice to get a big [win] here."
North Iowa will open their new downtown arena later this month.
Related Content
- North Iowa Bulls close out the Barn with a win
- North Iowa Bulls dynasty continues with 300th win
- North Iowa Bulls' Skinner signs NAHL tender
- North Iowa Bulls' Wagner signs NAHL tender
- Highlights: North Iowa Bulls at Rochester Grizzlies
- North Iowa Bulls continue playoff journey
- North Iowa Bulls advance to NA3HL semifinals
- Fans welcome North Iowa Bulls back home
- North Iowa Bulls coach climbs to NAHL
- The Bulls are ready to rock the "Barn"
Scroll for more content...