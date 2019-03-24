Clear
North Iowa Bulls clinch West Division, Fraser Cup berth

Bulls could clinch first cup title since 2016.

Posted: Mar. 24, 2019 12:23 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. – The North Iowa Bulls are headed to Chicago!

The Bulls defeated Alexandria in a two-game series to be crowned West Division Champions. The first of the two games was on Friday at the North Iowa Events Center, where they defeated the Blizzard 3-1 with goals from Brendan Studioso, Cam Fagerlee, and Matt Dahlseide.

The final game of the series was Saturday night in Alexandria, with five Bulls scoring in a 5-1 decision. Scoring for North Iowa were Nick Johnson, Jack Giddings, Brendan Studioso, Nick Bowlin, and Carter Wagner.

These wins advance the #6 Bulls to the Fraser Cup’s “Pool A” with #1 L/A Nordiques and the #4 seed (Winner of the Frontier Division). North Iowa takes the ice on Mar. 28 vs. L/A Nordiques at 4 PM, then again on Mar. 29 against the Frontier Division champ also at 4 PM.

North Iowa seeks its first cup title since 2016.

