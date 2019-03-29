Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

North Iowa Bulls advance to NA3HL semifinals

The team is one step closer to its first cup title since 2016.

Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 11:02 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

WOODRIDGE, Ill. – The North Iowa Bulls are headed to the 2019 NA3HL Fraser Cup semifinals.

The Bulls defeated the Helena Bighorns on Friday night with an 8-2 decision.

Scoring for the Bulls: Jarod Blackowiak (2), Harrison Stewart, Peter Vertstegen, Jordan Roo, Nick Johnson, Matt Rozman, and Cam Fagerlee.

North Iowa will play the Texas Brahmas on Saturday, Mar. 30 at 6 PM.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Tracking a cool down then another spring rebound for the work week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

BULLS ADVANCE TO SEMIS

Image

Staying safe on your bicycle this spring

Image

CLEAR LAKE SHUTS OUT HDC

Image

Final Four court takes shape at U.S. Bank Stadium

Image

Learning How Maple Syrup is Made

Image

CICS Center Opens

Image

Fishing Good for Business

Image

Tracking Winds Picking Up From the North

Image

Coffee shop teams up with church

Image

Welding simulator helps students learn trade skills

Community Events