North Iowa Bulls advance to NA3HL semifinals

WOODRIDGE, Ill. – The North Iowa Bulls are headed to the 2019 NA3HL Fraser Cup semifinals.

The Bulls defeated the Helena Bighorns on Friday night with an 8-2 decision.

Scoring for the Bulls: Jarod Blackowiak (2), Harrison Stewart, Peter Vertstegen, Jordan Roo, Nick Johnson, Matt Rozman, and Cam Fagerlee.

North Iowa will play the Texas Brahmas on Saturday, Mar. 30 at 6 PM.