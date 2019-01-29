Clear
North Iowa Bulls' Wagner signs NAHL tender

One day after his teammate Dysen Skinner signs with the Minnesota Magicians, Wagner follows suit.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 6:48 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

MASON CITY, Iowa -- One day after his teammate Dysen Skinner signed a tender with the Minnesota Magicians, Carter Wagner becomes the fourth North Iowa Bull player to reach an agreement with an NAHL club. 

Wagner signed a tender with the Odessa Jackalopes. The forward has scored two goals in four games in his tenure with North Iowa. The Bulls are back in action this Friday against Granite City. 

