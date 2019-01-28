North Iowa Bulls' Skinner signs NAHL tender

MASON CITY, Iowa -- Third-year goalie Dysen Skinner has signed an NAHL tender with the Minnesota Magicians, the team announced earlier today. Skinner, a Billings, Mont. native, becomes the third Bull to sign a tender with an NAHL club this season.
The goalie holds a 11-3-1 record with a 2.14 Goals-Against-Average mark.
