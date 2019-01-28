Clear
North Iowa Bulls' Skinner signs NAHL tender

Skinner becomes the third Bull this season to sign a tender.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 6:44 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

MASON CITY, Iowa -- Third-year goalie Dysen Skinner has signed an NAHL tender with the Minnesota Magicians, the team announced earlier today. Skinner, a Billings, Mont. native, becomes the third Bull to sign a tender with an NAHL club this season.

The goalie holds a 11-3-1 record with a 2.14 Goals-Against-Average mark. 

