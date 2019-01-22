North Iowa Bulls' Poczos recalled to NAHL club

MASON CITY, Iowa -- North Iowa Bulls goaltender Connor Poczos has been recalled to the Lone Star Brahmas of the NAHL, the club announced earlier today. It marks the second time Poczos has been called up to the NAHL, he made the jump to the Sioux City Musketeers on an emergency basis earlier in the season.

The Austin, Mn. native holds a 2.22 Goals-Against-Average this season along with a 7-1 record in 10 games played.