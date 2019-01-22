Clear
North Iowa Bulls' Poczos recalled to NAHL club

After a stellar performance in North Iowa, the Austin native is moving up in the hockey ranks.

Posted: Jan. 22, 2019 6:56 PM
Updated: Jan. 22, 2019 7:13 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

MASON CITY, Iowa -- North Iowa Bulls goaltender Connor Poczos has been recalled to the Lone Star Brahmas of the NAHL, the club announced earlier today. It marks the second time Poczos has been called up to the NAHL, he made the jump to the Sioux City Musketeers on an emergency basis earlier in the season. 

The Austin, Mn. native holds a 2.22 Goals-Against-Average this season along with a 7-1 record in 10 games played. 

Despite a southward tracking system, snow chances linger into the night.
