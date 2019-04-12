Clear
North Iowa Bulls coaches climbs to NAHL

Murdock has the opportunity to build a program of his own.

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 11:51 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MASON CITY, Iowa – The North Iowa Bulls pieced together a successful 2018-19 campaign with a deep run in the Fraser Cup Playoffs. The team announced on Thursday it will be losing an element to that success.

Associate head coach, Kevin Murdock, will climb up to the North American Hockey League where he has been hired as head coach of the Kenai River Brown Bears.

Murdock spent three seasons with North Iowa.

