North Iowa Bulls coaches climbs to NAHL

MASON CITY, Iowa – The North Iowa Bulls pieced together a successful 2018-19 campaign with a deep run in the Fraser Cup Playoffs. The team announced on Thursday it will be losing an element to that success.
Associate head coach, Kevin Murdock, will climb up to the North American Hockey League where he has been hired as head coach of the Kenai River Brown Bears.
Murdock spent three seasons with North Iowa.
