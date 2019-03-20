MASON CITY, Iowa -- After two wins in the Fraser Cup Playoffs last weekend, the North Iowa Bulls live to see another weekend.
When asked about the key to this weekend's series, forward Matt Dahlseide said it's sticking to what coach Todd Sanden has been preaching all season.
"A lot of the same things we've been doing just getting a lot of chances offensively but it starts in the [defensive] zone just getting pucks out," Dahlseide said. "Ddoing everything we can to help our [goaltender] out, and just listen to what our coaches have been saying about generating offense."
North Iowa faces the Alexandria Blizzard in the next round of the playoffs. Game one is scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Related Content
- North Iowa Bulls continue playoff journey
- North Iowa Bulls dynasty continues with 300th win
- North Iowa Bulls' Skinner signs NAHL tender
- North Iowa Bulls' Wagner signs NAHL tender
- Highlights: North Iowa Bulls at Rochester Grizzlies
- North Iowa Bulls split weekend series with Granite City
- North Iowa Bulls release schedule for upcoming season
- Rochester Grizzlies and North Iowa Bulls Highlights from Saturday
- North Iowa Bulls' Poczos recalled to NAHL club
- North Iowa Bulls claim sixth-straight central division crown