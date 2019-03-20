Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

North Iowa Bulls continue playoff journey

After defeating Rochester in the Fraser Cup Playoffs last week, the Bulls will face Alexandria this weekend.

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 11:06 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

MASON CITY, Iowa -- After two wins in the Fraser Cup Playoffs last weekend, the North Iowa Bulls live to see another weekend. 

When asked about the key to this weekend's series, forward Matt Dahlseide said it's sticking to what coach Todd Sanden has been preaching all season. 

"A lot of the same things we've been doing just getting a lot of chances offensively but it starts in the [defensive] zone just getting pucks out," Dahlseide said. "Ddoing everything we can to help our [goaltender] out, and just listen to what our coaches have been saying about generating offense." 

North Iowa faces the Alexandria Blizzard in the next round of the playoffs. Game one is scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Tracking warmer weather by the end of the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Iowa Bulls continue playoff journey

Image

Highlights: NIACC women advance to NJCAA Quarterfinals

Image

Former Vikings All-Pro Matt Birk speaks at Rochester Lourdes

Image

Update on Puppy Laundering Lawsuit

Image

Ice jam in Winnebago River

Image

School bond vote

Image

Flooding causes road closures, East Park in MC closed

Image

Tobacco 21 ordinance

Image

Well contamination

Image

Flood Clean Up Kits

Community Events