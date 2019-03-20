North Iowa Bulls continue playoff journey

MASON CITY, Iowa -- After two wins in the Fraser Cup Playoffs last weekend, the North Iowa Bulls live to see another weekend.

When asked about the key to this weekend's series, forward Matt Dahlseide said it's sticking to what coach Todd Sanden has been preaching all season.

"A lot of the same things we've been doing just getting a lot of chances offensively but it starts in the [defensive] zone just getting pucks out," Dahlseide said. "Ddoing everything we can to help our [goaltender] out, and just listen to what our coaches have been saying about generating offense."

North Iowa faces the Alexandria Blizzard in the next round of the playoffs. Game one is scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m.