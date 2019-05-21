Clear
North Iowa Band Festival list of events

You can find the list of events for the North Iowa Band Festival here.

The Mason City Chamber of Commerce has released the following information about this week's North Iowa Band Festival: 

Help Volunteer

We are still looking for more volunteers on Saturday to help make it the best Band Festival yet! Positions helping as parade monitors and setting up/tearing down for afternoon entertainment still need to be filled. Keep in mind, this is a great opportunity for high school kids to earn silver cord hours! Please click here to sign up to volunteer, or contact the Chamber at 641-423-5724.

About the Parade
The Band Festival parade is set to be another great one, with 12 bands (representing 31 towns) participating in the competition! With the safety of band members and children in mind, there will be no candy handed out until after the competition area. Candy will start to be distributed after KIMT, at the intersection of 1st St NE and N Pennsylvania.

Thursday, May 23 | Downtown
6-8PM Carnival Open for Middle School Night | Central Park
6PM John Adams Middle School Band | Downtown Plaza
6:45PM Mason City Municipal Band | Downtown Plaza

Friday, May 24 | Downtown
4-7PM Stu Nevermann Run Packet Pickup | Aquatic Center
5PM Carnival/Concessions/Marketplace | Central Park
5PM Mason City High School Orchestra | Downtown Plaza
6PM Mason City High School Jazz Band | Main Stage
7:30PM The Dueling Pianos of Andy and Mike | Main Stage

Saturday, May 25 | Downtown
8AM Stu Nevermann Memorial Run | Aquatic Center
10AM 81st Annual North Iowa Band Festival Parade | N Penn & E State
12PM Carnival/Concessions/Marketplace | Central Park
1:30PM Mohawk Danzers | Main Stage
2PM Awards Ceremony | Main Stage
3-5PM Instrument Petting Zoo | Downtown Plaza
5PM Paul Weitzel & The Hats | Main Stage
7:30PM Brat Pack Radio | Main Stage

Sunday, May 26 | Downtown
9AM Outdoor Worship Service | Trinity Lutheran Church
11AM Marketplace | Central Park
12-8PM Carnival/Concessions (Wristband Day) | Central Park

Monday, May 27 | Downtown
12-6PM Carnival/Concessions (Wristband Day) | Central Park

 

