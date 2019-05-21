North Iowa Band Festival list of events

The Mason City Chamber of Commerce has released the following information about this week's North Iowa Band Festival:

Help Volunteer

We are still looking for more volunteers on Saturday to help make it the best Band Festival yet! Positions helping as parade monitors and setting up/tearing down for afternoon entertainment still need to be filled. Keep in mind, this is a great opportunity for high school kids to earn silver cord hours! Please click here to sign up to volunteer, or contact the Chamber at 641-423-5724.

About the Parade

The Band Festival parade is set to be another great one, with 12 bands (representing 31 towns) participating in the competition! With the safety of band members and children in mind, there will be no candy handed out until after the competition area. Candy will start to be distributed after KIMT, at the intersection of 1st St NE and N Pennsylvania.

Thursday, May 23 | Downtown

6-8PM Carnival Open for Middle School Night | Central Park

6PM John Adams Middle School Band | Downtown Plaza

6:45PM Mason City Municipal Band | Downtown Plaza

Friday, May 24 | Downtown

4-7PM Stu Nevermann Run Packet Pickup | Aquatic Center

5PM Carnival/Concessions/Marketplace | Central Park

5PM Mason City High School Orchestra | Downtown Plaza

6PM Mason City High School Jazz Band | Main Stage

7:30PM The Dueling Pianos of Andy and Mike | Main Stage

Saturday, May 25 | Downtown

8AM Stu Nevermann Memorial Run | Aquatic Center

10AM 81st Annual North Iowa Band Festival Parade | N Penn & E State

12PM Carnival/Concessions/Marketplace | Central Park

1:30PM Mohawk Danzers | Main Stage

2PM Awards Ceremony | Main Stage

3-5PM Instrument Petting Zoo | Downtown Plaza

5PM Paul Weitzel & The Hats | Main Stage

7:30PM Brat Pack Radio | Main Stage

Sunday, May 26 | Downtown

9AM Outdoor Worship Service | Trinity Lutheran Church

11AM Marketplace | Central Park

12-8PM Carnival/Concessions (Wristband Day) | Central Park

Monday, May 27 | Downtown

12-6PM Carnival/Concessions (Wristband Day) | Central Park