A first since WWII: North Iowa Band Festival canceled due to the coronavirus

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City staple has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

Officials said Wednesday the North Iowa Band Festival, scheduled for May 21-25, has been canceled. This year would’ve marked the 82nd celebration. It's the first time the event has been canceled since World War II.

The following events were scheduled:

Parade and High School Marching Band Competition

Main stage entertainment and other performances

Carnival

Marketplace

Stu Nevermann Memorial Run

Band Festival Royalty

“Certainly, this is a disappointment,” said Chamber President Robin Anderson. “But in the larger scope, this cancellation is nothing compared to what local businesses, employees, and essential workers are going through. A tradition as strong as the Band Festival will survive, and so will our region. We’ll get through this together.”