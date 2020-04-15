MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City staple has been canceled due to the coronavirus.
Officials said Wednesday the North Iowa Band Festival, scheduled for May 21-25, has been canceled. This year would’ve marked the 82nd celebration. It's the first time the event has been canceled since World War II.
The following events were scheduled:
- Parade and High School Marching Band Competition
- Main stage entertainment and other performances
- Carnival
- Marketplace
- Stu Nevermann Memorial Run
- Band Festival Royalty
“Certainly, this is a disappointment,” said Chamber President Robin Anderson. “But in the larger scope, this cancellation is nothing compared to what local businesses, employees, and essential workers are going through. A tradition as strong as the Band Festival will survive, and so will our region. We’ll get through this together.”
Related Content
- A first since WWII: North Iowa Band Festival canceled due to the coronavirus
- Preparations underway for North Iowa Band Festival
- 80th Annual North Iowa Band Festival Winners
- North Iowa Band Festival announces theme
- North Iowa Band Festival list of events
- North Iowa Band Festival's "#1 Fan" Passes Away
- Fisher named North Iowa Band Festival Klempnauer Award winner
- Featured performers announced for North Iowa Band Festival
- North Iowa Band Festival announces Grand Marshal, volunteer awards
- 81st North Iowa Band Festival announces its award winners