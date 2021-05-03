North Iowa Band Festival announces entertainment lineup

MASON CITY, Iowa – Organizers are announcing the entertainment lineup for the 82nd Annual North Iowa Band Festival.

The Mason City Municipal Band will kick things off with a performance the evening of May 27. Then on May 28, the Mason City High School Orchestra will perform at 5 pm on the Plaza, followed by the Mason City High School Jazz Band concert at 6 pm, and then the headline entertainment of the group High & Mighty.

The Band Festival parade will start at 10 am on May 29. Organizers say COVID-19 precautions will mean no distribution of candy, flyers, and trinkets from parade entrants but children can pick up bags of candy at the Instrument Petting Zoo in Central Park. The state champion Mohawks Danzers will perform at 1:30 pm in front of the Main Stage prior to the Awards Ceremony at 2 pm. The main evening performances will feature acoustic singer-songwriter favorite, Brad + Kate and variety headliner, The Hepperly Band.

Band Festival organizers say there’s still time to enter the parade but all applications received after May 10 will be subject to a $25 late fee. Those planning to attend the festival are being encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccinations by Friday.

