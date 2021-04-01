North Iowa Band Festival announces award winners

MASON CITY, Iowa – The North Iowa Band Festival is announcing the award winners for its 82nd edition this Memorial Day weekend.

The theme of the 2021 festival is ““Banding Together and Marching Forward” and the Grand Marshal Award is going to the hundreds of essential workers who continue to serve North Iowans during the pandemic. Festival organizers say the Grand Marshal Award traditionally recognizes a person or people of local or national prominence who have made a significant contribution to the development, history, or success of the festival. This year, however, Band Festival committee members say they considered the events of the past year and chose to honor an entire group of people who made a significant contribution to the health and well-being of all North Iowans.

The Klempnauer Award is going to Carrie Berg for her years of service to the Stu Nevermann Run, a 4-mile memorial to a Mason City High School graduate whose life abruptly ended at the age of 25 from a heart ailment.

The Band Master Award is going to Crystal “Chris” Bell, who recently completed a successful 30+ year career teaching instrumental music. Festival organizers say Bell served as a band director at St. Ansgar, Newman Catholic, North Central, West Fork, and Mason City Community Schools and also worked as an adjudicator with students and other bands in the region.

The 82nd Annual North Iowa Band Festival is scheduled to take place May 27 through 31.