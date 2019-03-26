Clear
North Iowa Band Festival announces Grand Marshal award, volunteer aware

Gary and Shannon Lindgren

The annual festival will be held May 23-27.

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 11:13 AM
Updated: Mar. 26, 2019 11:16 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - With around two months until the North Iowa Band Festival, announcements are being made.
The Grand Marshal Award will go to Sharon and Gary Lindgren, who have been involved with the event for more than 30 years.
This year’s Klempnauer Award, given to recognize volunteers of the festival, will be awarded to Dixie Ouverson. She has served on the North Iowa Band Festival Committee for more than 20 years.
The theme of this year’s North Iowa Band Festival is “Forward, March.” The annual festival will be held May 23-27.

