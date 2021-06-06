North Broadway closure to extend southward in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Construction on North Broadway Avenue will move further south starting Monday.

Rochester Public Works says that will have the following impacts on traffic:

· North Broadway Avenue will be completely closed to all vehicle traffic from 7 Street to 13 Street until late August 2021. The 7 Street intersection will remain open for eastbound, westbound and southbound travel.

· Local traffic and business access for North Broadway will utilize side streets (5 Street North to 13 1/2 Street North) and the mid-block alleys east and west of North Broadway.

The following impacts on traffic will also continue:

· North Broadway Avenue will be closed to through traffic between Civic Center Drive and Silver Lake Drive NE until November 2021.

· Through traffic will detour via Silver Lake Drive NE.

· Sidewalks and Recreational Trails:

· Access along and across North Broadway Avenue will be maintained at all times.

· The Silver Lake Trail on the south side of the lake will re-open via a temporary pedestrian and bicycle path. This temporary route, for pedestrians and cyclists alike, will use 12 Street NE and North Broadway Avenue to connect trail users to the Cascade Creek Trail and the Silver Lake Trail on the north side of the lake. This temporary route will be in place for the first phases of the project and will be modified as the work locations shift throughout the 2021 construction season.

· Rochester Public Transit Routes 101, 102, and 21 will detour along Silver Lake Drive NE. Temporary bus stops will be installed along the detour routes. See rptride.com for more information.