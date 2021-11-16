North Broadway Avenue to reopen for the winter in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The first phase of the reconstruction of North Broadway Avenue is expected to finish by Monday.

City officials say that means the road will reopen to traffic from Silver Lake Bridge to Civic Center Drive.

“Public Works is excited to reach this milestone on our largest project in quite some time. We really appreciate the patience from the public as traffic was detoured over the season. We also recognize the disruption to the businesses and appreciate their continued input as we work to minimize impacts over the life of the project,” says Tyler Niemeyer, Assistant City Engineer. “It has been nice to see the public already using the completed portions of the street, sidewalks, and cycle track and we look forward to completing additional enhancements for all modes of transportation in the 2022 construction season.”

The first phase of the North Broadway project focused on the replacement of water main, storm sewer, sanitary sewer, and pavement along Broadway Avenue North from Silver Lake Bridge to Civic Center Drive.

City officials say project highlights and stats include:

· Approximately 7,000 cubic yards of concrete pavement laid on North Broadway Avenue

· Nearly one mile of new concrete sidewalk laid along the corridor

· 5,000 feet of new cycle track installed

· Over 3,700 feet of sanitary sewer pipe installed

· Approximately 4,100 feet of water main pipe installed

A “Broadway is Back” neighborhood celebration is scheduled for Saturday. Rochester Public Transit says it will return to North Broadway on November 29 and construction on a private project will reduce southbound travel on North Broadway Avenue to one lane from 5 Street North to Civic Center Drive beginning on November 19. This lane closure will remain in place into 2022.

Phase two of North Broadway reconstruction is scheduled to resume in spring 2022.

