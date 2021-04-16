North Broadway Avenue construction to begin Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The City of Rochester is set to begin a complete reconstruction of North Broadway Avenue Monday, replacing the water main, sewage and pavement.

City Engineer Dillon Dombrovski said pedestrians and bicyclists were kept in mind when designing the project. A new track will be built for cyclists on the curb away from the road. Sidewalks will be expanded to give them more room and keep them away from the road.

He said the aim is to make things safer for motorists and pedestrians in the area.

"It's making it more pedestrian-friendly so you can more safely move through the corridor, get across the corridor and connect whether it's businesses, employment, or housing," Dombrovski said.

Broadway traffic will be down to one northbound lane and one southbound lane between 11th st. N and the Zumbro River Bridge starting Monday.

Dombrovski urges motorists to be cautious and slow down, especially in work zones.