North Broadway Ave construction causes detour for bikers

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Road construction is in full swing and detours aren't just for drivers. The trail on Silver Lake's south side remains closed for construction.

The work stretches from 12th Street NE, over the North Broadway Bridge, and up to 13th Street NW. Once construction is complete, the detour will shift. Cyclists though don't seem to be bothered by it.

"It's gonna have to be so I don't really have a problem with it," said Chris Flodin.

Other people like Quentin Holkesvick also respect the trail being closed.

"I think whatever they need to do to make Rochester better, all power to them," said Holkesvick. " It can't be for that long."

The pedestrian and cyclist detour will be in place for two more weeks.