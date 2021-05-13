Norsland Lefse keeps family traditions alive

RUSHFORD, Minn. - If you're looking for a short day trip, look no further than the Driftless region. You can take a trip to Rushford, nestled along the Root River Bike Trail. After enjoying a nice ride you can devour a Scandinavian tradition.

For decades Norsland Lefse has helped keep family traditions alive.

"Unfortunately, a lot of grandmothers and mothers are not here anymore and people's lives continue to get busy. So, maybe Norsland Lefse is people's grandma now having that quality product around the holidays," said Norsland Lefse Owner, Mark Johnson.

The shop, as its name suggests, produces lefse a traditional Scandinavian or Norwegian food.

"It takes 7 or 8 people on the line to keep it going. It's like an assembly line where each person has a job, moving it from here, to here," explained Johnson.

When the assembly line is flowing, Johnson said about 6 lefse rounds are made every minute, up to 2,000 a day.

There are only a handful of key ingredients in lefse but the amount of each is substantial.

"To do 2,000 lefse that is about 1,000 pounds of potatoes, about 500 pounds of flour, and then a couple of gallons of vegetable oil. So there, I just told you the secret recipe of Norsland Lefse," said Johnson.

While many people eat lefse with butter and sugar Johnson said there are a lot of options to enjoy the food.

"A sandwich wrap, peanut butter, and jams, jellies, meats, cheeses - use it as a wrap for a tortilla. It has multiple purposes," explained Johnson.

The Covid-19 pandemic forced the cafe at Norsland Lefse to shut down and it halted all foot traffic in the gift shop. Despite the challenges of 2020, Johnson said online sales spiked and there was a silver lining.

"We've had a website for years and we have a customer base where we can market too, but what we've found is that there are some other marketing places out there you might not have heard of them, like Amazon. Believe it or not, we've expanded, and we've put our products on Amazon shelves!" exclaimed Johnson.

Regionally you can find Norsland Lefse in grocery stores.