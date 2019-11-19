Nora Springs woman hurt in Minnesota collision

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. – A North Iowa woman is hurt in a two-vehicle crash in southeastern Minnesota.
It happened just before 10 am Tuesday on Highway 42, north of Plainview in Wabasha County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Connie Louise Shimek, 63 of Nora Springs, was driving north and Erick Ivan Loera, 34 of St. Charles, was driving south when they collided.
Shimek, Loera, and a passenger in Loera’s vehicle, Karen Lynne Thrift, 62 of Wabasha, all suffered non-life threatening injuries. Shimek and Thrift were taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment. The State Patrol says all three were wearing their seat belts.
The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, Plainview Fire Department, Wabasha Ambulance, and Mayo Medical all assisted at the scene.
