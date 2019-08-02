Nora Springs man suspected of selling meth arrested after traffic stop

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A stop of a motorcycle led to the arrest of a Nora Springs man suspected of selling methamphetamine.

Thomas Wickwire, 50, was stopped at 265th St. and Warbler Ave. at 1:26 a.m. Friday.

After learning Wickwire was driving while barred, a search resulted in more than seven grams of methamphetamine to be located.

“Wickwire admitted to the possession and that at least some of it was meant to be delivered to other person(s),” the criminal complaint stated. “The amount of meth is consistent with an amount more than use, as an amount to be trafficked.”

He was charged with failure to affix a drug tax stamp, controlled substance violation and driving while barred.