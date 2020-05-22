Nora Springs man sentenced for marijuana found in 2018

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Almost two years after marijuana was found in his home, a Nora Springs man gets a deferred judgment.

Tanner Jay Snow, 24, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Law enforcement says it searched Snow’s home in July 2018 and found 164.18 grams of pot but could not charge him until lab test results came back in April 2019.

Snow has been given three years of supervised probation. If he successfully completes it, this charge will be removed from his record.