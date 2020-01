Nora Springs man pleads guilty to meth possession

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Nora Springs man accused of being a meth dealer is taking a plea deal.

Thomas Troy Wickwire, 50, was arrested after a motorcycle stop in Mason City on August 2, 2019. Authorities say he was found with more than seven grams of methamphetamine.

Wickwire has now agreed to plead guilty to possession of meth-3rd offense. His sentencing is set for March 2.